Overview

Dr. Robert Lynch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.



Dr. Lynch works at Dr Rpbert J Lynch MD in Martinsburg, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.