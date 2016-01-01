Dr. Robert Lussier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lussier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lussier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lussier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Lussier works at
Locations
Robert G. Lussier M.d. LLC36 Welles St Ste 230, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 652-0472
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Lussier, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lussier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lussier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lussier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lussier works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lussier. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lussier.
