Overview

Dr. Robert Lurvey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Lurvey works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care Urology in Melrose, MA with other offices in Sacramento, CA, Orinda, CA and Antioch, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.