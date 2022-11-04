Dr. Robert Lupo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lupo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lupo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Warren General Hospital.
Dr. Lupo works at
Locations
Saint Vincent Orthopaedic Institute204 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 454-2401Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Saint Vincent Orthopedic Institute2315 Myrtle St Ste L10, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 454-2401
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Total knee replacement
About Dr. Robert Lupo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902861321
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Mc Case Western Reserve
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
