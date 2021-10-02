Dr. Robert Luntz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luntz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Luntz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Luntz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Luntz works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Consultants875 Old Country Rd Ste 301, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 931-1710
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Luntz for over 15 years. He is knowledgeable, courteous and sympathetic. He understands my anxiety and helps me to alleviate it. I highly recommend him!!!!!!
About Dr. Robert Luntz, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1609869361
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Union College
- Urology
Dr. Luntz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luntz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luntz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luntz works at
Dr. Luntz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luntz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Luntz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luntz.
