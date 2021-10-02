Overview

Dr. Robert Luntz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Luntz works at Advanced Urology Consultants in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.