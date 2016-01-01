Overview

Dr. Robert Lugo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Lugo works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.