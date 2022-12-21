Dr. Luberto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Luberto, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Luberto, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Luberto works at
Locations
Arrowhead Family & Sports Medicine7717 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 125, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (623) 561-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Luberto is my PCP! Great manners, never rushes through his visit with you, listens to your concerns and will provide options for your problem if applicable. I trust him 100% with all my health care needs. The staff he has now is great!
About Dr. Robert Luberto, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760441174
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Luberto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luberto works at
Dr. Luberto speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Luberto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luberto.
