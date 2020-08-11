Dr. Robert Luangkhot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luangkhot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Luangkhot, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Luangkhot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Luangkhot works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Urology PC13338 41st Rd Ste 2D, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-5758
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luangkhot?
I have found Dr. Robert Luangkhot to be one of the best doctors I have ever visited. His manner was friendly, yet very professional. He addressed all of my concerns, answered all my questions and allayed my fears. He took the time to go over my medical history in order to get the complete picture of my current problem. There was never a feeling of being rushed. I felt that I was his most important patient at that moment. I have never had such complete confidence in any other medical professional as I have in Dr. Luangkhot. Isn't it obvious that I would highly recommend him?
About Dr. Robert Luangkhot, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164485421
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luangkhot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luangkhot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luangkhot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luangkhot works at
Dr. Luangkhot has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luangkhot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Luangkhot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luangkhot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luangkhot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luangkhot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.