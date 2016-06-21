Dr. Robert Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with Lewis M Fraad Department Of Pediatrics Albert Einstein School Of Med
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
-
1
Bellevue2700 Northup Way, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 827-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
Dr Lu was professional and very knowledgeable. He is great with my kids and he never makes you feel rushed no matter ho busy he may be..
About Dr. Robert Lu, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1144428731
Education & Certifications
- Lewis M Fraad Department Of Pediatrics Albert Einstein School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.