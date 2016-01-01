Dr. Robert Lowenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lowenthal, MD
Dr. Robert Lowenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Springfield Eye Consultants PC
Springfield Eye Consultants PC301 N 8th St Ste 6B201, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 544-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- U Nebr
- Cornell U Med Coll|U Kansas
- St John's Mercy Med Ctr
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lowenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Springfield Eye Consultants PC
Dr. Lowenthal has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.