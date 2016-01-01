Dr. Robert Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lowenstein, MD
Dr. Robert Lowenstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.
Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc.339 Old Haymaker Rd Ste 1104, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-8000Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Community Psychiatric Centers333 Harvey Ave Ste 3, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 850-7200
Community Psychiatric Centers211 N Whitfield St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-5437
Fresh Start Program900 Rebecca Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Directions (412) 241-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Mt Sinai
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Beth Israel Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Columbia Univ
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Lowenstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.