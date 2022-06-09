Dr. Robert Love III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Love III, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Love III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Love III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Love MD Professional Limited Liability Company3401 Springhill Dr Ste 345, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 907-7300
- 2 3343 Springhill Dr Ste 2030, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 907-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Love III?
I have to totally agree with Lori in the review above me. He’s no nonsense tells it like it is. The bad with the good. I just had my surgery yesterday. And from what I’ve seen so far I feel happy. And I was very nervous. Mother then what’s expected as normal pain after so far I’m happy
About Dr. Robert Love III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497725493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Love III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Love III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Love III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Love III works at
Dr. Love III has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Love III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.