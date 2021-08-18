Overview

Dr. Robert Louis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Louis works at One Brain & Spine Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Hydrocephalus and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.