Dr. Robert Lorenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lorenz, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lorenz is as good as you can get. He; listen, he cares and he is a gifted guy. Consider yourself lucky if he is your doctor.
About Dr. Robert Lorenz, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124083639
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
