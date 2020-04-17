Overview

Dr. Robert Lorenz, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Lorenz works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.