Dr. Loper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Loper, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Loper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
R. Michael Loper, MD3 Shircliff Way Ste 322, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 384-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Loper is the go to guy for professional and knowledgeable ENT care. I switched to him after my original ENT retired. I am glad I did...it was a great decision. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Robert Loper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nrmc
- University of Mississippi
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loper has seen patients for Throat Pain, Vertigo and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Loper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loper.
