Dr. Richard Lokar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lokar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lokar, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Lokar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lathrup Village, MI.
Dr. Lokar works at
Locations
Signature Smiles Lathrup Village18181 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 4, Lathrup Village, MI 48076 Directions (248) 278-1260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Lokar, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1770759201
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lokar accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lokar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lokar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lokar works at
Dr. Lokar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lokar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lokar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lokar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.