Dr. Robert Lohr, DO

Family Medicine
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Lohr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their residency with Rocky Mountain Hospital, Denver, Co

Dr. Lohr works at Lone Tree Pediatrics in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Susan L Tiegs Pediatrics
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 360, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 706-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Pneumonia
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tonsillitis
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Dec 23, 2019
    Dr. Lohr is my PCP. I feel he is quite trustworthy, and knowledgeable. He has a great manner that puts me at ease. Several times he has called me after hours to relay test results. The receptionist Holly, is great also. She might come off as a little brusque, but does a great job in accommodating my needs.
    Robert M Pierson — Dec 23, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Lohr, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336100817
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rocky Mountain Hospital, Denver, Co
    Internship
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Colorado, Boulder, Co
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lohr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lohr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lohr works at Lone Tree Pediatrics in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lohr’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

