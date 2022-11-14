Dr. Robert Loera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Loera, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Loera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Banning, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Loera works at
Locations
Stanley H Schwartz264 N Highland Springs Ave Ste 1A, Banning, CA 92220 Directions (951) 243-6976
New Millenia Medical Associates12980 Frederick St Ste I, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 769-7191
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Loera Saved my life . Ive been with him for About 10 years . My Diabetes is under control. I Went from 320 lbs to 210Lbs. So if you read this Dr . Thank you for Saving my life
About Dr. Robert Loera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1639287642
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Loera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.