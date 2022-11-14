Overview

Dr. Robert Loera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Banning, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Loera works at Stanley Schwartz, MD in Banning, CA with other offices in Moreno Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.