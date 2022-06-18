Overview

Dr. Robert Lizer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lizer works at Proctor First Care in Peoria, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.