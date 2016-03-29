Dr. Robert Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Little, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Little, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0970MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Phoenix Children's Medical Group18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 264-7796
Phoenix Children's Medical Group20325 N 51st Ave Ste 116, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 264-7797
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6990 E Shea Blvd Ste 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 672-2048
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Little has been overseeing the care of our daughter from 4th grade through high school. Dr. Little is very patient, kind and informative, and we really appreciate is positive demeanor and outlook, which has been a blessing for us and our daughter. Her condition has been managed well and her outlook is positive, so we are grateful parents for all of Dr. Little's information and help for our daughter. We highly recommend Dr. Little, who is very kind and gentle with both the kids and parents
About Dr. Robert Little, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134163561
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Univ/Children's Mem Hospital
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.