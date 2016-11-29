Dr. Robert Lisk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lisk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lisk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Lisk works at
Locations
-
1
ENTAA Care11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 760-8840
-
2
ENTAA Care203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lisk?
Dr. Lisk was very kind and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Robert Lisk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1700884707
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisk accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisk works at
Dr. Lisk has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.