Dr. Robert Lisak, MD
Dr. Robert Lisak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital and Mclaren Port Huron.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4201 Saint Antoine St Ste 8A, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4275
Harper University Hospital3990 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-8040
- Harper University Hospital
- Mclaren Port Huron
Dr. Lisak was both personable, knowledgeable and professional. He did a thorough examination and asked many questions. I’ve been in the medical field for forty five years and was most impressed by his brilliance and ability to listen. He ordered extensive bloodwork which confirmed his suspicions of my diagnosis. Dr. Lisak explained our treatment plan which would be ongoing. This was two years ago. It was a blessing that such a gifted physician came into my life. I’m happy and confident being under his care. I have a rare autoimmune disease that can be extremely debilitating. His credentials are mind blowing and his dedication is extraordinary. I’ve never had to wait for my appointment time and his staff is exceptional. We have managed a few visits virtual COVID style as well. In summary, it is an honor being one of his patients.
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurology
Dr. Lisak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisak.
