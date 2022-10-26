Overview

Dr. Robert Lins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Lins works at The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL, Wellington, FL, Boynton Beach, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.