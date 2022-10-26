Dr. Robert Lins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Lins works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach440 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach460 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery875 Military Trl Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Center for Bone and Joint Surgery10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 206, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Boynton Beach8188 S Jog Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 151, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lins?
Dr Lins gave me a cortisone shot in my right thumb for my trigger finger. Now I can bend my thumb and the pain is much better.
About Dr. Robert Lins, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1801878327
Education & Certifications
- Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lins works at
Dr. Lins has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lins speaks Spanish.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Lins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.