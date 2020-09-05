See All Podiatric Surgeons in Ocala, FL
Podiatric Surgery
Dr. Robert Linn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Linn works at Foot & Ankle Center Of Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot & Ankle Center Of Ocala
    Foot & Ankle Center Of Ocala
6160 SW Highway 200 Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34476
(352) 861-1055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 05, 2020
    Sep 05, 2020
You won't find a more friendly and helpful staff at any Doctors office. My condition requires that I see a Podiatrist every 3 to 4 weeks. I actually look forward to my visits. If you go and have a little bit of a wait (which is no more than a normal Doctors visit), as soon as you talk to Dr. Linn, you'll know why. He takes his time with his patients, listens carefully and then thoroughly explains options. He doesn't rush you out the door. Very knowledgable, you can tell he loves what he does and seems very confident in a good way. He has gained my trust and confidence for when surgery may eventually be needed. Thank you Dr. Linn and staff!
    Mark Baird — Sep 05, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Linn, DPM

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Linn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linn works at Foot & Ankle Center Of Ocala in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Linn’s profile.

    Dr. Linn has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Linn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

