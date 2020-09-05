Overview

Dr. Robert Linn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Linn works at Foot & Ankle Center Of Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.