Dr. Robert Lingua, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lingua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Uc Irvine Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7183Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lingua?
Dr Lingua is always very patient and gentle with my grandaughter who has been seeing him since she was about 7 months old. She's been in glasses since 8 months and is now 3. She loves going to see him and is never afraid or nervous. Dr. Lingua is very soft spoken and easily develops a rapport with children and answers any questions you may have.
About Dr. Robert Lingua, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942220405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lingua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lingua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lingua has seen patients for Diplopia, Exotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lingua speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.