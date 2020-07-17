Overview

Dr. Robert Lindenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Lindenberg works at Connecticut GI in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.