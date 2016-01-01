Overview

Dr. Robert Linden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Linden works at Delaware Valley Urology, LLC in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.