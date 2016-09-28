Dr. Robert Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
Robert Lin MD37 W 26th St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (646) 665-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lin is one of the smartest doctors I have encountered. He was very personable and spent time going over my test results. Would recommend him to family and friends!
About Dr. Robert Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1932244274
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
