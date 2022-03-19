Overview

Dr. Robert Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Dominion Internal Medicine in Warrenton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.