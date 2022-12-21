Overview

Dr. Robert Limoni, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Holy Family Memorial.



Dr. Limoni works at FROEDTERT MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN - MEQUON HEALTH CENTER in Manitowoc, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI, Appleton, WI, Marinette, WI, Two Rivers, WI and Sister Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.