Dr. Robert Limoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Limoni, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Holy Family Memorial.
Dr. Limoni works at
Locations
1
Holy Family Memorial Inc1650 S 41st St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 320-5241
2
Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centetr1160 Kepler Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Main Campus2105 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 560-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Marinette2724 Cahill Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (920) 560-1000
5
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Two Rivers1516 Washington St, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Directions (920) 560-1000
6
OSI - Door County Mobile Clinic10578 Country Walk Dr, Sister Bay, WI 54234 Directions (920) 560-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Memorial
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lomoni did a total hip replacement on me about a year ago and gave me my life back. He has also did a bilateral knee replacement for me. I am able to do the things I love again. Before my hip replacement I was falling and unable to work. He listens and you never feel hurried. He always answers all of your questions. His team is great. His nurse Denise is wonderful at answering questions and getting back to you about any concerns that you may have. Brian his PA is in tuned to your concerns also. I would highly recommend Dr Lomoni and his team. I am a nurse and working full time in a clinic job!
About Dr. Robert Limoni, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548206444
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center and Michigan State University
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Marquette University In Milwaukee, Wi
- Orthopedic Surgery
