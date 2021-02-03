Dr. Robert Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Light, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Light, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They completed their residency with University Of Virginia Roanoke Salem
Dr. Light works at
Locations
Morgan, La Juana M MD - Hampton Roads Behavioral Hlth1500 E Little Creek Rd Ste 205, Norfolk, VA 23518 Directions (757) 587-4744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider. Knowledgeable, trustworthy, always working for my best interest. Dr. Light has been a wonderful physician for me for the past 10 years. Responsive and willing to help even when I've contacted him nights and weekends. He really cares about me and my health. I've recommended him to many friends and colleagues.
About Dr. Robert Light, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Roanoke Salem
- University Of Virginia Roanoke/Salem
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Light has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Light accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Light has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Light on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.
