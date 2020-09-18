Dr. Robert Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Light, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Light, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Light works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Metro Urology4223 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 791-9900
-
2
Ut Oms Smt.6560 Fannin St Ste 1900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Light over many years has been exceptional. He is kind, patient, and informative every visit. Appointments and paperwork are quick and convenient thanks to a wonderful staff. Highly recommend Dr. Light
About Dr. Robert Light, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518919711
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Light has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Light accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Light works at
Dr. Light has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Light on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Light speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.
