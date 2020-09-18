Overview

Dr. Robert Light, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Light works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.