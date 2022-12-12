Overview

Dr. Robert Lieberson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Lieberson works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.