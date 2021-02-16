Overview

Dr. Robert Licata, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Licata works at Pediatric Associates in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.