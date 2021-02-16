Dr. Robert Licata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Licata, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Licata, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Pediatric Associates2863 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 993-2922
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Licata is very thorough, knowledgeable, honest and truly cares about his patients. He listens, gives advice and will seek out specialists when needed. We are thankful for the excellent care that he has given my children. They appreciate his sense of humor and candor as well!
About Dr. Robert Licata, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1326006552
Education & Certifications
- Kosair Childrens Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Licata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Licata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Licata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licata.
