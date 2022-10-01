Overview

Dr. Robert Liao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Liao works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.