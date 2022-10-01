See All Cardiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Robert Liao, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Liao, MD

Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Liao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Liao works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical City Dallas
    7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-6476
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Pulmonary Hypertension
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Pulmonary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Liao?

    Oct 01, 2022
    I attended a few appts. w/my father prior to his death due to his cancer one year ago. His options for treatment for cardiac concerns were limited due to his cancer, but Dr. Liao was always thorough and explained information quite well. He called me personally a couple of times regarding outcomes of certain tests. I notified his office of my dad's passing and Dr. Liao called me personally to find out what had happened and to give his condolences. This is more than I can say for the oncologist he had a five year relationship with. I was very impressed with Dr. Liao's bedside manner and sensed a genuine concern for his patients.
    Kelly S. (daughter of W. Morgan) — Oct 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Liao, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Liao, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Liao to family and friends

    Dr. Liao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Liao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Liao, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Liao, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891786257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liao works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Liao’s profile.

    Dr. Liao has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Liao, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.