Dr. Robert Liao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Liao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Locations
Medical City Dallas7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-6476Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I attended a few appts. w/my father prior to his death due to his cancer one year ago. His options for treatment for cardiac concerns were limited due to his cancer, but Dr. Liao was always thorough and explained information quite well. He called me personally a couple of times regarding outcomes of certain tests. I notified his office of my dad's passing and Dr. Liao called me personally to find out what had happened and to give his condolences. This is more than I can say for the oncologist he had a five year relationship with. I was very impressed with Dr. Liao's bedside manner and sensed a genuine concern for his patients.
About Dr. Robert Liao, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1891786257
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Texas A&M University
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
