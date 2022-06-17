Overview

Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Camc Teays Valley Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at CAMC Neurology - Teays Valley in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.