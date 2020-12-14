Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lewis, MD
Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Corpus Christi Office6118 Parkway Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 883-2000Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love the way he treats his patients. I felt he took the time to explain everything before and after surgery.
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
