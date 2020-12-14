Overview

Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at The Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.