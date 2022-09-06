Overview

Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Colon & Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.