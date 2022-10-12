Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GILVEZ DE GUATEMALA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
Early Detection Screenings110 Hospital Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 456-6523
-
2
Robert S Lewis M D2308 E Main St Ste F, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 364-8890
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very understanding. Easily identified with. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Robert Lewis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1093737728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GILVEZ DE GUATEMALA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.