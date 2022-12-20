Dr. Robert Lewen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lewen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lewen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Locations
Glaucoma Cataract Consultants220 Bessemer Rd Ste 201, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 547-5733
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lewen and the members of his practice are member/patient focused and personable and engaging. Skilled, and engaging I’ve received exceptional care that has made a significant difference in remediation of vision problems I had for years. I would strongly recommend this group based on my experience.
About Dr. Robert Lewen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043279102
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lewen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lewen has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
