Dr. Lewandowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lewandowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Lewandowski, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1791
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Michigan State University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Lewandowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewandowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewandowski has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewandowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewandowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewandowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.