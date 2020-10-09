Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Levy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Locations
Robert H Levy MD19 W 34th St Rm 1200, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 562-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This man is brilliant. He is well-acquainted with all the research findings and able to rapidly synthesize relevant information. If a patient is interested, he is happy to share how he arrived at the recommendations he makes. He also recognizes that people have varying priorities and will often identify possibilities, the associated potential benefits and drawbacks and ask the patient which option they'd like to go with. He is a font of information, able to process information incredibly quickly, and has a great deal of experience upon which to base nuanced recommendations. His manner is clear, direct, and practical.
About Dr. Robert Levy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942385489
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
