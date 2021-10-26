Dr. Robert Levinthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levinthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Levinthal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Levinthal works at
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic of Houston1200 Binz St Ste 1100, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 307-2059
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best when it comes to Trgeminal Neuralgia. I will always use him and recommend him as well.
About Dr. Robert Levinthal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1639136021
Education & Certifications
- U.C.L.A.|UCLA Hosp
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinthal works at
Dr. Levinthal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinthal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinthal.
