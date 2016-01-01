Dr. Robert Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Levinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-Newark Affil Hosps
Dr. Levinson works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Levinson, MD390 New York Ave, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 495-5386
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinson?
About Dr. Robert Levinson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366455925
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Newark Affil Hosps
- University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson works at
Dr. Levinson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.