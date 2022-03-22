See All Dermatologists in Millburn, NJ
Dr. Robert Levine, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (100)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Levine, DO is a Dermatologist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Levine works at Pain Medicine Physicians in Millburn, NJ with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Commack, NY and West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Physicians
    187 Millburn Ave Ste 103, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 346-7570
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology, P.C. East Setauket
    4 Technology Dr Ste 180, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-3188
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology, P.C.
    366 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 326-4160
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology PC
    510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 587-1132

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Acne
Dermatitis
Intertrigo

Acne
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hives
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Cellulitis
Genital Warts
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pityriasis Rosea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acanthosis Nigricans
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
Broken Blood Vessels
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
CoolSculpting®
Cradle Cap
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Diaper Rash
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Genital Herpes
Hair Transplants
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lice
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
Melasma
Microdermabrasion
Mole
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Port Wine Stain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Scleroderma
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Skin Laxity
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sun-Damaged Skin
Sunburn
Systemic Sclerosis
Ultherapy®
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Vitiligo
Wrinkles
Zerona® Laser Treatment
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 22, 2022
    He awesome listen and help and said if any issues give him a call
    B. J. — Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Levine, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700837234
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Beach Medical Center
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Barry Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Levine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

