Dr. Robert Levine, DO is a Dermatologist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Levine works at Pain Medicine Physicians in Millburn, NJ with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Commack, NY and West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.