Dr. Robert Levine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levine, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Levine, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Timonium, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Lutherville-Timonium Medical Center2391 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 847-3000
-
2
MedStar Medical Group at Gaithersburg12111 Darnestown Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (301) 926-3095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Dr. Levine truly listens to my concerns. He is very caring and pleasant to talk with.
About Dr. Robert Levine, DO
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1417274432
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square Med Ctr
- New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
- New York University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.