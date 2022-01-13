See All Ophthalmologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Robert Levine, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Allen B. Yeroushalmi, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Levine MD
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 306, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 860-0800
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Fitting Services
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Dr. Levine is a fantastic guy, and an excellent doctor. He listens to you, takes the time to understand you and what you want. His nurse Christine is excellent, and is well tuned into what the doctor needs and wants. They are a great team. I've been going back and forth from Seattle since 2003 when he was called in to consult. He saved the sight in my eye and made me look better too. This is what he's all about. Thank You Doctor!
    Donald Tysor — Jan 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Levine, MD
    About Dr. Robert Levine, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 59 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144222977
    Education & Certifications

    • Estelle Deheny Eye Fdn
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Columbia
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

