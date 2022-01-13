Dr. Robert Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Robert Levine MD9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 306, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 860-0800Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine is a fantastic guy, and an excellent doctor. He listens to you, takes the time to understand you and what you want. His nurse Christine is excellent, and is well tuned into what the doctor needs and wants. They are a great team. I've been going back and forth from Seattle since 2003 when he was called in to consult. He saved the sight in my eye and made me look better too. This is what he's all about. Thank You Doctor!
About Dr. Robert Levine, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144222977
Education & Certifications
- Estelle Deheny Eye Fdn
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Columbia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
