Dr. Robert Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
Dr Levine imparts a feeling of being and safety. He gives his time freely in order to understand the concern of his patient.His explanations are clear and easily understood. He is ready with solutions and recommendations. As if this isn’t enough, he is funny and very warm .
About Dr. Robert Levine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124003330
Education & Certifications
- Bridgeport Hospital - Yale GI Program, Gastroenterology Fellowship
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
