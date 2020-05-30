Dr. Robert Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Levin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Levin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MSPB Internal Medicine - Dr. Levin & Dr. Schwartz10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-0016Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches Inc.5700 Lake Worth Rd Ste 204, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 795-0016
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
Dr Levin has always made me feel that he was very concerned about my health and wellness. He spends time with me and gives me honest and caring advice. I am also very confident when he refers me to specialists. I have, and will continue to highly recommend him whenever asked.
About Dr. Robert Levin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972543221
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- The Nassau Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- SUNY At Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.