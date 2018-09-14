Dr. Robert Levenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levenson, MD
Dr. Robert Levenson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Burien Office16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Dr Levenson is my Knight in shining armour, he was so easy to talk to and explain my procedures in away I understand and answered all my questions, I feel very satisfied and lucky to have him as my Dr. The whole staff there is wonderful, and what a wonderful team of nurse's, feeling blessed.
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- National Institute of Health
- Brown University/Roger Williams General Hospital
- Roger Williams Genl Hospital
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- St. Anne Hospital
